Tripura Police seize 580 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore, arrest one

Tripura Police made a major breakthrough in the state’s fight against drug trafficking after seizing 580 kilograms of cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore and arresting one person.

The operation, led by officers from the Mungiakami Police Station, exposed an elaborate smuggling method involving two vehicles. One car carried a fake press sticker, while another displayed a telecom company logo — both used as cover to transport the drugs undetected.

“Acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police conducted separate operations in Champlai Bari and North Maharani areas,” officials said. The raids were supervised by SDPO Rohon Kisan (IPS) and led by the Officer-in-Charge of Mungiakami Police Station, with DCM Surajit Debbarma also visiting the site to oversee the proceedings.

Following legal procedures, police searched the vehicles and discovered about 580 kg of marijuana hidden inside. “One person has been arrested in connection with the case,” a police officer confirmed.

Authorities said the arrested individual has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The seized cannabis and vehicles were brought to the Mungiakami Police Station for further investigation.

“The seized marijuana and vehicles have been brought to the police station. Authorities estimate the market value of the recovered drugs at around Rs 1 crore. Police have stated that investigations are ongoing to determine whether more individuals are involved in the trafficking network,” an official added.