Tripura police seize 6 kg cannabis, apprehend two at Agartala railway station

Authorities at Agartala Railway Station intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt on Wednesday, arresting two individuals and seizing over 6 kilograms of cannabis in a coordinated operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The suspects, identified as Rafiqulla Khan (29) and Faizal Ahmed (18), both residents of Sepahijala district in Tripura, were detained based on a tip-off. Officers discovered six tightly packed bundles of dry cannabis—amounting to 6.265 kg—hidden in a pit-type carry bag.

Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP, said the accused admitted during initial questioning that they intended to transport the cannabis to Assam using the railway network. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around ₹1.10 lakh in the local Assam market.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both individuals are scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday.

Following the seizure, security measures have been tightened across railway stations in Tripura. GRP officials confirmed that surveillance and patrolling have been increased to counter the smuggling of illegal substances. Investigators are continuing efforts to trace additional links in the smuggling chain, with more arrests possible in the coming days.