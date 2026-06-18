Tripura police seize 745 bottles of banned cough syrup at Agartala head post office

Tripura Police have seized 745 bottles of banned Eskuf cough syrup from the Head Post Office in Agartala after the consignment arrived through parcels sent from Kolkata, officials said on June 18.

The seizure was made by personnel of West Agartala Police Station during a special operation aimed at curbing the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances through postal channels.

Speaking to the media, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station Rana Chatterjee said this was the second major seizure of banned cough syrup from the same location within a week.

“Last week, we seized 393 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup from the Head Post Office. Today, we again seized 745 bottles that arrived from Kolkata and were intended for Joyguru Textile at College Tilla in Agartala city. Only a nine-digit mobile number was mentioned in the parcel details,” Chatterjee said.

According to police, the cough syrup bottles were recovered from eight separate parcels. Preliminary investigations suggest that the consignment was part of an organised attempt to transport banned substances into the state using the postal network.

The officer said an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the racket.

“We have initiated an operation to trace the actual drug dealer behind the consignment and uncover the network responsible for sending and receiving these parcels,” he added.

The latest seizure highlights the growing concern over the misuse of courier and postal services for the transportation of banned and controlled substances. Police officials said efforts are being intensified to monitor suspicious consignments and dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in the state.

Further investigation is underway.

