Tripura Police seize 777 kg ganja worth over Rs 15 crore near Bangladesh border

Tripura Police, along with the BSF and Tripura State Rifles, seized 777.6 kg of dry ganja valued at more than Rs 15 crore during a joint operation in Sepahijala district on Sunday night, August30.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Sonamura Police Station, the 81st Battalion of the BSF and the 11th Battalion of the TSR carried out a search near a field at Matinagar Uttar Para in Sonamura subdivision.

Police said the contraband was found abandoned at the site and packed in 29 plastic drums of different sizes. The seized ganja weighed 777 kg and 600 grams, with its estimated market value put at Rs 15.05 crore.

Sonamura police station officer-in-charge Tapas Das said the seizure was made after the team received confidential information about the presence of the narcotics in the area.

Sepahijala shares a significant stretch of its international boundary with Bangladesh, making the district a key area for cross-border smuggling concerns.

Police have started an investigation to identify those behind the storage and possession of the ganja. Investigators are also trying to establish who owned the consignment and where it was intended to be taken.