Tripura Police seize 794 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore, arrest one

Tripura Police seized around 794 kg of dried cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore, from a house in Sepahijala district and arrested its owner following an intelligence-led operation, officials said.

The raid was carried out by personnel of Jatrapur Police Station at Laltilla Para under the Bhavanipur Panchayat area late on Wednesday night.

Acting on specific inputs from the Tripura Police intelligence wing, a team led by Jatrapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Parthanath Bhowmik surrounded the house and began a search at around 12.30 am.

Police recovered 11 Sintex drums containing dried cannabis. The drums had allegedly been hidden underground inside a newly constructed building on the premises.

The raid was conducted by the OC, all Sub-Inspectors posted at Jatrapur Police Station and personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR). Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer was also informed about the operation and reached the spot along with the Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station.

The owner of the house, identified as Badal Chandra De, was arrested and taken to Jatrapur Police Station.

Police said the large team deployed for the operation helped prevent any major obstruction during the search. The seizure has been described as one of Jatrapur Police's biggest drug recoveries in recent years.

A case has been registered against De under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before the Sonamura Court on August 13.