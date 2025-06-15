Tripura Police intercepted a truck carrying 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 4 crore. The seizure occurred at the Churaibari Check Post in North Tripura District, near the Assam border. Acting on a tip-off, the police detained the vehicle as it entered Tripura and discovered the concealed tablets in eight packets.

North District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, confirmed that this action supports Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha's "Nasha Mukti Tripura" initiative and follows directives from the Director General of Police to combat the state's drug menace. The operation is part of broader efforts to curtail drug trafficking in the region.

One individual, identified as Sanjay Sahani, aged 24 and a resident of Tripura, was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. The authorities are conducting investigations to trace further links in the drug network. "We have arrested one person who is the driver of the vehicle identified as Sanjay Sahani (24), a resident of Tripura, with the smuggling attempt. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links in the drug network", he said.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges in curbing drug trafficking in the northeastern region of India. The police remain vigilant and committed to dismantling such networks under the state's comprehensive anti-drug initiatives. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in this illegal trade.