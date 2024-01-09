In a rapid succession of crackdowns, Tripura Police dealt a double blow to cannabis smugglers, seizing contraband worth a staggering Rs 1.41 crores within a few hours. The intensified efforts by law enforcement reflect a commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.

The first operation, which occurred earlier in the day, saw the seizure of cannabis valued at Rs 1 crore in Dhalai District. Shortly thereafter, in a follow-up operation triggered by undisclosed intelligence inputs, Tripura Police intercepted two TATA TIGOR vehicles at Betbagan Naka under Ambassa.

Dhalai District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, revealed that a thorough search of the vehicles led to the discovery of 410 kilograms of dry cannabis concealed in brown-colored packets. The estimated value of the second consignment was Rs 41 lakhs.

"The drivers had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicles, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them," stated SP Avinash Rai. He confirmed that the seized cannabis, packaged in the vehicles, was being transported from the Agartala side. The operation was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and witnesses.