Tripura Police confiscated cannabis valued at over Rs 12 lakh during a late-night operation on July 15 in the Ambassa sub-division of Dhalai District. The successful seizure resulted from a targeted checkpoint set up based on intelligence about cannabis-laden vehicles travelling from Agartala to Ambassa.

Officer In Charge of Ambassa Police Station, Gurupada Debnath, provided details of the operation: "We had information that two small vehicles carrying a huge cache of cannabis were en route to Ambassa from Agartala. Based on this, we set up a checkpoint."

The operation took an unexpected turn when the drivers, upon spotting the police, attempted to flee. "When the vehicles' drivers saw us, they fled. We then started chasing the vehicles and after a while, we detained the vehicles; however, the drivers absconded," Debnath explained.

Upon searching the abandoned vehicles, the police discovered secret compartments concealing the illicit cargo. "We found secret chambers and seized 67 packets containing 232 kgs of cannabis worth over Rs 12 lakh," the OC revealed.

As the investigation continues, authorities are likely to focus on identifying and apprehending the absconded drivers and uncovering potential links to larger drug trafficking networks in the area.