Tripura police seize cannabis worth Rs 15 lakh; driver absconds

Tripura Police on December 20 seized a large consignment of dry cannabis worth approximately Rs 15 lakh during a naka checking operation in Dhalai district, while the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

The seizure was made by a team from Ambassa Police Station at the Betbagan Naka Point under Dhalai district. Acting on a specific tip-off, the operation was led by Second Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jay Thapa as part of the district police’s ongoing anti-narcotics drive.

According to police, a goods vehicle bearing registration number TR-01-AP-1631 was intercepted during routine checking. However, during the inspection, the driver took advantage of the situation and escaped before he could be apprehended.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 79 packets of dry ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakh in the illicit market.

Speaking to the media, Second OC Jay Thapa said that police had received credible intelligence regarding the transportation of narcotics in the vehicle. “Based on the intelligence input, we conducted a search and recovered 79 packets of ganja. The driver, however, managed to escape. An investigation has been initiated to trace and arrest the absconding driver,” he said.

Notably, this marks the third successful anti-narcotics operation carried out by Ambassa Police within a week, highlighting intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking in the region.