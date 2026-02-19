Tripura police seize cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh; six held, one absconding

In a series of anti-drug operations based on secret inputs, Tripura Police seized a large quantity of dry ganja and detained six individuals in separate raids across the state on February 19.

In one operation, police conducted a raid at Barkhala village in Sepahijala district and detained a Bolero vehicle (TR-01-D-3432). Upon searching the vehicle, officials recovered four plastic drums filled with ganja. Sub-Inspector Amarkishore Debbarma seized approximately 138 kilograms of ganja along with the vehicle from the possession of Ripan Miah (18), a resident under Jatrapur Police Station.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to flee towards a nearby forest area during the operation, and efforts are underway to trace him.

In another early morning raid, police searched the residence of Ram Krishna Debbarma (43) at Bijoynagar under Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district and recovered 790 kilograms of dry ganja. Three alleged drug peddler, Ram Krishna Debbarma (43), Bhagyasri Debbarma (35), and Dipankar Sarkar (18), were detained in connection with the seizure. An NDPS case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate anti-narcotics drive, the East Agartala Police Station intercepted a suspicious e-rickshaw near Bijoy Apartment in the College Tilla area of Agartala. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 18 kilograms of dry ganja along with two mobile phones. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 90,000.

Officer-in-Charge Subrata Debnath stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act against the two detained individuals. They will be produced before the court with a plea for police remand, while police continue to investigate the involvement of others in the smuggling network.