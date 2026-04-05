Tripura Police seize cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh; two Bihar women arrested in Gomati

In a major anti-drug operation, Tripura Police arrested two women from Bihar for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 50 kg of dried cannabis worth approximately Rs 3 lakh in Gomati district.

The operation was conducted during routine naka checking near Garji Police Station in Udaipur sub-division. Police stopped a passenger bus travelling from Belonia to Agartala on suspicion, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

According to officials, the two accused, who were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Belonia, were detained after their movements raised suspicion.

Preliminary investigation indicates that they were planning to transport the cannabis to Bihar via Agartala railway station.



A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Police described the seizure as a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the state.