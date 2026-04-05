Tripura Police seize cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh; two Bihar women arrested in Gomati
Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh in Gomati district and arrested two women from Bihar. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to fight drug trafficking in the area.
In a major anti-drug operation, Tripura Police arrested two women from Bihar for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 50 kg of dried cannabis worth approximately Rs 3 lakh in Gomati district.
The operation was conducted during routine naka checking near Garji Police Station in Udaipur sub-division. Police stopped a passenger bus travelling from Belonia to Agartala on suspicion, leading to the recovery of the contraband.
According to officials, the two accused, who were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Belonia, were detained after their movements raised suspicion.
Preliminary investigation indicates that they were planning to transport the cannabis to Bihar via Agartala railway station.
A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.
Police described the seizure as a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the state.
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