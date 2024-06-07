Tripura Police late Thursday night seized cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh at Churaibari Check Post on the Tripura-Assam border when a truck was en route to the neighboring state to smuggle the cannabis.

Churaibari is located in the North District of Tripura.

Speaking on the issue, Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Police Officer, Debasish Saha, said that late Thursday (June 6) evening, they received information that a container truck was approaching Churaibari from Tripura to Assam, reportedly carrying a huge cache of cannabis.

“Every day at Churaibari check post, we check each and every vehicle at the checkpoint. The container truck also arrived, and we stopped the truck, which bore a West Bengal registration number. However, due to massive congestion, the driver escaped from the scene. When we searched the vehicle, we seized 35 packets of cannabis containing 275 kgs of cannabis, which was stored inside a secret chamber of the truck. The market value would be around Rs 50 lakh. The truck was en route to Assam from Tripura,” he told reporters.