Tripura Police have seized dry cannabis worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh from a goods-carrying Bolero vehicle allegedly being used to smuggle the contraband from Agartala to Assam. The driver was arrested during an operation in North Tripura district late on Wednesday night, October 28.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Kadamtala police station Sub-Inspector Manoj Pal intercepted the vehicle at the Jherjheri naka point and conducted a search.

Senior police officials, a Deputy Collector and Magistrate (DCM), and a forensic team were called in to verify suspicions that the vehicle was carrying narcotics. During the search, officials discovered a specially constructed concealed compartment inside the vehicle.

Upon breaking open the compartment, police recovered dry cannabis packed in 17 packets of different sizes.

The arrested driver has been identified as Kishan Ghosh, 29, a resident of Subhashnagar in the East Pratapgarh area of Agartala.

During preliminary interrogation, Ghosh allegedly told police that the cannabis had been loaded into the vehicle near the Khayerpur bypass in Agartala and was intended to be transported to Assam.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Pal said the seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify other people allegedly involved in the interstate smuggling operation.