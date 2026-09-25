Tripura Police seize contraband worth Rs 1.26 crore in two operations, four detained

Tripura Police seized contraband worth an estimated Rs 1.26 crore in two separate operations and detained four people, officials said on September 25.

In the first operation, personnel of West Agartala Police Station recovered around 193 kg of suspected cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 96 lakh, from an abandoned vehicle in Agartala early Friday.

According to Officer-in-Charge Sanjit Sen, the incident took place late Thursday night in the Colonel Chowmuhani area when a night patrol team attempted to stop a suspicious car during routine checking.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and drove the vehicle into a narrow lane before abandoning it and fleeing on foot after being chased by the police.

"An Executive Magistrate and a forensic team were subsequently called to the spot. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a large quantity of suspected ganja packed in several packets," Sen said.

Police seized the vehicle and suspected cannabis and registered a case. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

In a separate operation in Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Tripura Police detained four people in connection with the suspected movement of contraband.

Police said the detainees were questioned in the presence of a Magistrate and other officials. During interrogation, they allegedly provided information about a vehicle in which contraband had been concealed.

Acting on the information, police searched the vehicle and recovered banned cough syrups estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh, officials said.

The seized items are being verified and further investigation is underway.

Police said the combined estimated value of the contraband seized in the two operations was around Rs 1.26 crore. Further details are expected as the investigations progress.