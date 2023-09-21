Tripura Police, in the last 24 hours, seized contraband items worth Rs 50 lakh from the Churaibari area, which shares interstate boundary with Assam and Tripura.

On September 21 late at night, police seized heroin worth Rs 45 lakh from Churaibari and arrested one.

"The Officer-In-Charge of Churaibari Police Station, Samaresh Das, while checking vehicles late at night, detained a bike. During the search of the bike, we seized five packets containing 60 grams of heroin and some vials. We also arrested the accused, Billal Uddin (30), a resident of Dharmanagar in the North district. We have registered a case against him. The black market value of the contraband is worth Rs 40 lakh," said Superintendent of Police, North District, Bhanupada Chakraborty.

On September 21, based on a tip-off, the officer-in-charge of Churaibari Police Station arrested a local resident named Mangal Debbarma along with banned contraband Phensidyl.

"On September 21 morning around 10 am, based on a tip-off, the OC police raided the house of Mangal Debbarma, a resident of Ward No. 4 of East Churaibari, and seized 410 bottles of Phensidyl which were stored in his house. Police arrested him and brought him to the police station. It is known that he was storing Phensidyl in his house for smuggling purposes. The police have filed a case against him under the NDPS Act and will produce him before the court. The black market value of the seized contraband would be Rs 5 lakh," said Officer-In-Charge of Churaibari Police Station Samaresh Das.