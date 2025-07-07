Tripura police seize cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore in major drug bust

Tripura Police have seized one of the state’s largest consignments of banned cough syrup, recovering 57,000 bottles of Escof — valued at over Rs 1 crore — from a truck at the Betbagan checkpoint in Dhalai district.

The lorry, a 14-wheeler with registration number NL 04 D 9439, was reportedly carrying onions. However, during a routine inspection, officers discovered 190 sacks of Escof cough syrup hidden beneath the legitimate cargo. Each sack contained 300 bottles.

“The vehicle, bearing registration number NL 04 D 9439, was reportedly carrying onions, but upon thorough inspection, police discovered 190 sacks of the banned syrup concealed under the cargo,” said Uttam Banik, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhalai.

The operation was initiated following a confidential tip-off. Police stopped the vehicle and conducted a search in the presence of a Duty Magistrate. Senior officials, including ASP Uttam Banik, Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nirupan Dutta, and Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police Station Nandan Das, were present at the scene.

Two individuals travelling in the truck were arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police officials have confirmed that a wider investigation is underway to identify the network behind the smuggling attempt.

Escof, a codeine-based syrup, is frequently misused as a recreational drug and is banned for non-medical use under Indian narcotics regulations.