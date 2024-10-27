The Tripura police seized Rs 10,000 in fake Indian currency from Unakoti district's Irani village. Three youths were arrested in this connection.

Speaking with reporters, Arunoday Das, Officer-in-Charge of Irani Police Station, informed that the troops acted on receiving specific information about some individuals using fake Indian currency in and around Irani village.

"Based on intelligence from sources, we deployed police personnel in plain clothes and intercepted an auto. We detained three individuals and seized Rs 10,000 in fake Indian currency. A case has been registered against them, and they have been produced before the court," he informed reporters.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohid Mia, Aktar Ali and Sayan Ali.