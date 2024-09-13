Tripura Police arrested two individuals and seized heroin valued at Rs 12 crore during a raid in Kaskao, North District, on Friday, September 13. The operation was conducted after receiving a tip-off about drug activities in the area.

According to North District Additional Superintendent of Police Jeremia Darlong, the raid targeted the residence of Sanjib Debbarma, a suspected drug peddler, in Kaskao, a village near the Mizoram border.

During the operation, officers confiscated 97 cases of heroin weighing a total of 1.164 kg, along with Rs 9,650 in cash and three mobile phones.

"Although Sanjib Debbarma managed to evade capture, we arrested his wife, Rinky Debbarma, and another individual, Ridhi Ram Debbarma," said Darlong. The police are continuing efforts to track down the absconding suspect.