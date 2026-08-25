Tripura police seize heroin worth Rs 15 lakh in Agartala, arrest one

Police in Tripura’s Agartala seized 54 grams of heroin from the College Tilla area and arrested one person, West District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said.

The seizure was made by personnel of East Agartala Police Station following a tip-off. According to police, the heroin was packed in five soap cases and is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakh in the illegal market.

SP Pathak said the operation was part of the state government’s ongoing drive against drug trafficking and distribution, being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sadar SDPO Panna Lal Sen and East Agartala police station officer-in-charge Krishnadhan Sarkar.

The arrested person is expected to be produced before a court, where police will seek remand for further investigation. Investigators are also working to establish where the heroin came from and where it was allegedly intended to be delivered.

“We will continue this drive against drugs and further investigate the matter,” Pathak said.

Police said enforcement action against the trafficking and distribution of narcotics will continue across Tripura.