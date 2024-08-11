The Tripura police seized narcotics worth over Rs 2.50 crore from Ambassa Subdivision in Dhalai District and arrested one individual in this connection.

Speaking with India Today NE, Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai stated that the Dhalai district police achieved a major success in their endeavour under the Nasha Mukt Tripura Abhiyan by seizing a large cache of drugs, following the call of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The SP said, “Our team of officers from Ambassa Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a Bolero vehicle bearing number TR01F2938, which was heading towards Agartala from Manu in Dhalai District. The vehicle was apprehended after a significant chase by our team in the Chamalcharra area.”

He added that, upon searching the vehicle, Tripura Police seized 80,000 Yaba tablets along with 539 grams of brown sugar, which were concealed in the door panel and backlight of the vehicle.

"The drugs have an international market value of approximately Rs 2.50 crore. The contraband items were seized after observing all legalities. One person has been detained, and a specific case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is in progress," said the SP.