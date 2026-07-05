Tripura Police seize illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6 lakh in North Tripura

Tripura Police seized approximately 39,200 sticks of illegal foreign cigarettes, valued at around Rs 6 lakh, during a special vehicle checking operation at Laljuri Check Post in North Tripura, officials said on July 5.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from Laljuri Out Post, led by the Officer-in-Charge, launched a special checking drive at the check post. During the operation, a vehicle bearing registration number TR-02N-0726 was intercepted and subjected to a thorough search.

Police recovered around 196 bundles (39,200 sticks) of foreign cigarettes concealed in the vehicle. The estimated black-market value of the seized consignment is approximately Rs 6 lakh.

Following the seizure, the vehicle and the contraband cigarettes were taken into custody under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to facilitate further legal proceedings.

Police said the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence and reiterated their commitment to cracking down on the smuggling and illegal trade of contraband items in the state. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the consignment, identify those involved in the smuggling network, and determine the intended destination of the seized cigarettes.