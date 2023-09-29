The Tripura Police on September 29 uncovered a hidden cache of illicit narcotics, leading to the apprehension of two individuals. The seizure included a total of 650 bottles of Phensidyl and Eskuf, banned cough syrups, from a residence located in Bejimara under the Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Officer In Charge of the Sonamura Police Station, Paritosh Das, revealed that the estimated market value of the confiscated contraband is approximately Rs 5 lakh. The operation was conducted based on undisclosed intelligence, which eventually guided authorities to the residence of Sabuj Rahman. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the seizure, and they have been identified as Jalil Miah and Alamgir Hussain, both hailing from Jatrapur in Sepahijala district.

Officer Paritosh Das further stated that the arrested individuals, Jalil Miah and Alamgir Hussain, will be produced before the court as part of the legal proceedings related to the narcotics seizure.