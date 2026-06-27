Tripura Police seize narcotics worth Rs 21.5 lakh near Indo-Bangladesh border

Tripura Police seized narcotic substances worth approximately Rs 21.5 lakh during a mobile patrol near the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the Kulubari border road area under Sepahijala district late on Friday night, officials said.

According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the seizure was made during a routine patrol in the border area.

Police recovered 2.5 kg of Yaba tablets (24,000 tablets) along with 420 strips of Tepandotal tablets, containing a total of 4,200 tablets.

The seized narcotics were taken into custody after completing all legal formalities and were treated as unclaimed property.

Officials estimated the market value of the recovered narcotic substances at around Rs 21.5 lakh.

A case has been registered, and Sonamura Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for possessing and transporting the contraband. Police suspect the consignment was intended for illegal cross-border trafficking, and further investigation is underway.