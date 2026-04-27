Tripura Police seize narcotics worth Rs 8.5 lakh near Indo-Bangladesh border

Tripura Police seized a large consignment of narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh during a routine patrol operation in Sepahijala district near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to Tapas Das, the recovery was made during patrolling in areas including N.C. Nagar, Durgapur, Kulubari, and the Srimantapur Border Road stretch.

During the operation, police recovered 130 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, 33 kilograms of dry cannabis (ganja), and 4,000 yaba tablets. Officials said the seized contraband was found abandoned and remained unclaimed.

All items were taken into custody after following due legal procedures. Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in storing and transporting the illegal substances.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace both the source and intended destination of the narcotics.

Tripura Police stated that the seizure reflects the force’s continued crackdown on drug trafficking and smuggling activities in sensitive border areas of the state.