Tripura Police seize over 31 kg of suspected ganja in two operations, arrest three

Tripura Police seized more than 31 kg of suspected ganja in two separate operations in and around Agartala and arrested three people, officials said on Wednesday, September 30.

In the first operation, personnel from the Srinagar police outpost conducted a raid in the Malyanagar area on Tuesday night following a tip-off. They allegedly recovered 6.3 kg of suspected ganja from a bag carried by 23-year-old Nayan Das.

Police said Das was intercepted and searched, but no contraband was found on his person. A subsequent search of his bag allegedly led to the recovery of three packets wrapped in black material containing suspected ganja.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the intended destination of the consignment and whether others were involved in its transportation.

In a separate operation, personnel from Amtali Police Station seized around 25 kg of suspected dry ganja from a car during a naka check on the bypass road near the police station early Wednesday.

Two 19-year-old men, Jit Deb and Bishal Deb, both residents of Chandinamura in West Tripura, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to police, an Aura car bearing registration number TR 01 BW 0764 was noticed at around 1 am during routine checking. When signalled to stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee. Police pursued the vehicle and intercepted it before searching it.

Two large bags containing approximately 25 kg of suspected ganja were allegedly recovered from inside the car. Police estimated the value of the seized contraband at around Rs 5 lakh.

Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee said the vehicle came under suspicion during routine naka checking and was subsequently searched.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested men allegedly told police that the consignment had been collected from a border-area location and was being taken towards Agartala railway station for onward transportation to another state by train. Police said these claims are part of the ongoing investigation and are being verified.

Amtali Police Station has registered a suo motu case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the seizure. The case has been registered as Case No. 109/2026.

The two accused are expected to be produced before a court, where police may seek their custody for further investigation.