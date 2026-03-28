Tripura Police seize Rs 60 lakh worth cannabis, arrest smuggler in Agartala

Tripura Police seized cannabis worth around Rs 60 lakh and arrested one accused during a late-night operation in the Amtali area of Agartala in West Tripura district.

Speaking on Saturday, Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das said the assuced, identified as Prasenjit Debnath, was apprehended while allegedly attempting to smuggle a large quantity of dried marijuana under the cover of darkness.

According to police, Debnath, a resident of Konaban under Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district, was transporting the contraband in a goods-laden auto (TR 07 1834). The vehicle was intercepted at a naka checkpoint on the bypass road near Amtali police station by a team led by Sub-Inspector Ranabrata Ghosh along with other पुलिस and TSR personnel.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials recovered approximately 578 kg of dried ganja packed in 17 packets. The driver was immediately taken into custody.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation, including intensive interrogation, is currently underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment.