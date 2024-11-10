Tripura Police arrested a 50-year-old man and seized a Russian-made pistol along with ammunition during a raid in Tripura's North District, which borders Assam and Mizoram.

Law enforcement officials discovered a 7.65mm Russian pistol, one magazine, 10 live rounds, and two Android phones at the residence of one Raju Deb in Dharmanagar's Ward No. 10.

"The recovery of the illegal firearm and ammunition has raised concerns about the proliferation of weapons in the region," said Jeremia Darlong, Additional Superintendent of Police, North District. "Authorities immediately arrested Raju Deb in connection with the seized items."

During initial questioning, Deb revealed he purchased the weapon from Dimapur, Nagaland. Police have registered a case at Dharmanagar Police Station.

"As per preliminary interrogation he has revealed that he purchased this fire arm from Dimapur of Nagaland," Darlong said. "The investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities exploring possible links to organised criminal activities or unlawful trade of arms."

The raid was part of ongoing police efforts to combat illegal arms trafficking in the region, which sits at the junction of three states.