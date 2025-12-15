Tripura police seize yaba tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore near Kumarghat station

Tripura Police, on December 15, seized a large consignment of narcotics near Kumarghat Railway Station in Unakoti district, dealing a significant blow to an inter-state drug trafficking network.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a woman travelling from Silchar in Assam to Tripura and recovered 26,000 Yaba tablets, weighing about two kilograms. The contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the illegal market.

Unakoti district superintendent of police Sudambika R said the input suggested that a person was carrying suspected narcotics while travelling by train. “Acting on the information, a police team was immediately dispatched and conducted a search operation in and around Kumarghat Railway Station,” the SP said.

During the operation, the woman was detained around 200 metres away from the station. “Upon searching her, the police recovered 26,000 Yaba tablets,” Sudambika R said, adding that the seizure marked a major success for the district police.

The accused has been identified as Alia Khatun (49), a resident of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the narcotics and to identify others involved in the trafficking network. Further legal action is underway, officials said.