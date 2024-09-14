The Tripura Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.28 crore from Durgachowmuhani village in Dhalai district, arresting three individuals in this connection.

Speaking with India Today NE, Dhalai District Superintendent of Police (SP), Avinash Rai said that Dhalai District Police has once again acheived success in it's goal towards 'Nasha Mukta Tripura' by seizing huge cache of drugs.

"Last night at about 02.15 AM one Tata Safari vehicle bearing number TR-01-BV-0629 which was coming from Fatikroy side was intercepted by the police staff of Durgachowmuhani Naka. They recovered 456 small poly packets containing total 91,200 Yaba tablets in presence of SDPO, Kamalpur, Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses", the SP said.

The SP said that the approximate market price of the seized Yaba tablets would be around Rs 2 crore, 28 lakhs.

He further informed that the three persons arrested in the vehicle have been identified as Litan Miah (32), Saminul Islam (25) and Jahir Hossain (40). They are all residents of Sonamura under Sepahijala district which shares a large portion of the international border with Bangladesh.

"A specific case under NDPS Act is being registered in order to investigate the matter," said the SP.