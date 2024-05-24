Tripura Police apprehended a suspect and confiscated banned cough syrup phensedyl valued at Rs 30 lakh from Dhalai District.

The operation, spearheaded by Dhalai Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, unfolded in the early hours of Friday. Acting on undisclosed intelligence, a joint team comprising Dhalai District Police, Tripura State Rifles, and Border Security Force intercepted a truck traveling from West Bengal to Agartala.

Detailing the operation, Rai explained, "Upon reaching the Ambassa naka checking point, we intercepted the vehicle, ostensibly loaded with household commodities. However, a thorough inspection revealed a hidden cache—60 cartons containing approximately 6,000 bottles of banned cough syrup, specifically Phensedyl, with an estimated market value of Rs 30 lakh."

Subsequently, the police detained the driver and initiated legal proceedings against him. "We have presented the suspect before the court, seeking police remand for further interrogation," Rai confirmed.