Tripura Police arrested two individuals from Damcherra in the North District late Monday night for possession of Burmese cigarettes worth Rs 8 lakh. Damcherra, strategically located along the inter-state border with Mizoram and Assam, has become a hotspot for such illicit activities.

Police sources revealed that twenty cartons of Burmese cigarettes were recovered from a car bearing the registration number AS10B1547. The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Rajib Adhikari of the Damcherra police station, resulting in the arrest of Rahul Nandi (22), a resident of Damcherra, and Rabindra Sarkar (30), from Gomati District.

"Based on confidential sources, the police intercepted the vehicle at Jole Basa Bazar, seizing both the goods and the vehicle," stated a police spokesperson. The contraband and the arrested individuals were subsequently handed over to Panisagar police station for further investigation.