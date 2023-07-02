Tripura Police has made a massive seizure intercepting a substantial quantity of cannabis valued at Rs 2.25 crore on July 2 . The seizure took place in the Betcherra area, under the jurisdiction of Kumarghat Sub-division in Unakoti district.

According to Officer-in-Charge of Kumarghat Police Station, Sankar Saha, the police received credible information about the smuggling of narcotics in a container truck. Acting on a specific input, they established a checkpoint and began inspecting vehicles. Eventually, their attention turned to a truck with the registration number AS-01MC0388, suspiciously parked near the road in the Betcherra area.

The truck was transported to the police station, where upon inspection, a shocking discovery was made. Inside the truck, the police found and seized a staggering 1500 kilograms of cannabis. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 2.25 crores.

While no individuals were apprehended at the scene, the police are currently making efforts to track down and arrest the smuggler responsible for this illegal operation.