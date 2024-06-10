Tripura Police late Monday evening arrested two individuals and seized 2.212 kg of heroin valued at Rs 25 crore in Damcherra, North District in Tripura.

Damcherra, which shares an interstate boundary with Mizoram, is approximately 295 km from Agartala.

Speaking with India Today NE, North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, revealed that they had received prior intelligence about a large consignment of narcotics being transported from Mizoram to the Sonamura sub-division in Tripura's Sepahijala District. The Sonamura sub-division, situated in the Sepahijala District, shares an extensive international boundary with Bangladesh.

"Based on confidential information, the Officer-In-Charge of Damcherra Police Station seized 2.212 kg of heroin from a Hyundai Venue vehicle with registration number TR 01 BV 0595 in Damcherra. The heroin was contained in 177 plastic cases. Two individuals were apprehended, namely Sahidul Rahaman (35) and Jasim Uddin (35), both residents of Kulobari under the Sonamura sub-division. The approximate value of the seized contraband is around 25 crore rupees," stated SP Chakraborty.

The apprehension of Rahaman and Uddin marks a significant victory in the fight against drug smuggling networks operating across state and international borders.