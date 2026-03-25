Tripura Police signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for advanced training and research

The Tripura Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to collaborate on advanced training programmes and research initiatives, officials said on March 25.

Director General of Police Anurag signed the agreement virtually with RRU Pro Vice Chancellor Kalpesh H. Wandra on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the university will provide academic accreditation for various training programmes conducted by Tripura Police. It will also certify accredited courses as mutually agreed upon from time to time, an official said.

A joint committee comprising representatives from RRU and Tripura Police will oversee the accreditation process and ensure smooth implementation of the partnership.

According to officials, the affiliation will be valid for five years, with the option to renew or extend the tenure based on mutual consent of both parties.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the professional capabilities of Tripura Police personnel through structured academic support and research-based training modules.