Tripura Police have stepped up security and traffic management arrangements for the Mayer Gomon Durga Puja carnival in Agartala, with personnel from the state police and central forces deployed to manage crowds and ensure the procession passes off peacefully.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Menchak Ipper said a comprehensive security plan had been prepared, with arrangements made across different sectors and key points along the procession route to manage crowds and respond to emergencies.

Ipper chaired a meeting with police and traffic personnel ahead of the event, attended by West District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Traffic SP Kanta Jangir and other senior officers.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP congratulated the people of Tripura on the successful completion of Durga Puja celebrations and highlighted the cultural significance of Mayer Gomon, which attracts visitors from different parts of the country and abroad.

He said the carnival provides an opportunity to showcase Tripura’s cultural heritage and urged participants to maintain discipline and cooperate with the authorities throughout the procession.

According to Ipper, adequate personnel from the state police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with officers from different units, have been deployed to oversee security and crowd management.

He also asked participants to approach police personnel if they encounter any difficulties during the procession and to follow instructions issued by the authorities.

Emphasising the importance of discipline at a large public gathering, Ipper said police directives must be followed even when they may appear inconvenient, as they are intended to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants.

The IGP said the successful management of Durga Puja, during which police personnel worked round the clock, reflected the force’s preparedness. He expressed confidence that the Mayer Gomon procession would also be conducted smoothly with public cooperation.

He appealed to participants to follow the prescribed guidelines and extend their full cooperation to the police to ensure a safe and orderly carnival in Tripura’s capital.