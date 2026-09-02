Tripura Police steps up vigil to curb forceful Puja subscription collection

The Tripura government has taken preventive measures to curb the forceful collection of Puja subscriptions from families, students and the general public, particularly those living in rented accommodation.

Responding to a question raised by Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangshu in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, the Home Department said it had not received any information regarding forcible collection of Puja subscriptions from families, the general public or students residing in rented houses.

However, the department said Tripura Police has put in place several measures to prevent such incidents during the Puja season. Officers-in-charge of all police stations and police outposts have been directed to remain vigilant and take prompt legal action against complaints involving coercion, intimidation or harassment.

Police have also intensified patrolling, checking and surveillance at vulnerable locations, particularly around educational institutions, hostels, rented accommodations and Puja venues.

The Home Department said Sub-Divisional Police Officers and OCs have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and respond immediately to any complaint or untoward incident.

The measures are aimed at maintaining peace and public order and ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors during the Puja festivities.