Tripura Police are taking a series of preventive measures to ensure peaceful and violence-free local body elections across the state on November 27, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper said on November 20.

Speaking to reporters, Ipper said the police were making effective use of available forces and taking prompt action wherever violations or potential threats of violence were reported.

“Whatever forces are available, we will utilise them properly. We are taking all kinds of preventive measures,” he said.

The IG said police were registering cases suo motu as well as on the basis of complaints whenever suspicious activities or violations were detected. Notices were also being served wherever permitted under the law.

He said special attention was being given to areas identified as potentially sensitive, with regular flag marches being conducted in coordination with security forces to maintain law and order and instil confidence among voters.

Ipper said 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had already been deployed in Tripura, with flag marches organised in poll-bound areas and additional security arrangements made at sensitive locations.

Booth-level deployment plans have also been drawn up, with personnel from the state police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and CAPF to be deployed to ensure security at polling stations.

The police administration said it was committed to ensuring that voters could exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.