Tripura Police to deploy over 10,000 personnel for Durga Puja security; green corridor planned

Tripura Police have stepped up security and traffic arrangements across the state ahead of Durga Puja, with more than 10,000 police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel expected to be deployed, besides additional CCTV cameras, watchtowers and mobile patrol teams.

Director General of Police (in-charge) G S Rao, who addressed a press conference along with senior police officers and Superintendents of Police from all eight districts on October 8, said security deployment would be increased this year compared with 2025.

So far, 2,905 Durga Puja celebrations have been registered across Tripura, compared with 2,928 last year. The number could increase as more applications are received, Rao said.

“Last year, around 10,000 personnel of the Tripura State Rifles and Police were deployed for Puja security. The force deployment is expected to be increased this year in view of the requirements,” he said.

180 CCTV cameras, 169 watchtowers planned

Police will hire additional vehicles to strengthen mobile patrolling and surveillance during the festive period.

Around 180 CCTV cameras will be installed for crowd monitoring, while 169 watchtowers will be set up at strategic locations, Rao said.

In Agartala, where shopping activity has already increased ahead of the festival, police have intensified patrolling in crowded areas. Twenty-nine additional bike patrol teams have been deployed in areas witnessing heavy footfall.

Women police personnel will also be deployed in greater numbers this year, while plainclothes personnel will keep watch for suspicious activities and crimes.

Green corridor for ambulances, fire tenders

With around 450 Puja celebrations expected in Agartala, traffic management has emerged as a major component of the security plan.

Police have made arrangements for parking, no-entry zones, stopping restrictions and transportation management. Essential-service passes will also be issued.

A green corridor for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire-service vehicles, is being planned to ensure they can reach their destinations without unnecessary delays during the festive period.

No-entry restrictions in Agartala will remain in force from 5 pm to 1 am during the specified Puja period. A traffic control room will function round the clock to monitor movement and respond to emergencies.

Security has also been strengthened at railway stations, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) taking additional measures.

Five extortion cases registered

Rao said police have registered five extortion cases linked to Puja-related activities so far this year, compared with two cases last year.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in extortion or other unlawful activities.

Police have also held meetings with Puja committees and local police stations to discuss law-and-order arrangements, deployment of volunteers and other security measures.

Anti-drug drive intensified

The Tripura Police have launched a special anti-drug drive across the state, with intensified enforcement during the Durga Puja period to prevent drug-related activities.

Rao said the overall objective was to ensure that people could celebrate Durga Puja in a peaceful, safe and orderly environment.

