Tripura Police to forensically examine DGP Anurag Dhankar's electronic devices in death probe

Tripura Police will conduct a forensic examination of all electronic gadgets used by Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar as part of its investigation into the IPS officer's death, an official said on July 22.

Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the Tripura Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

Investigating Officer Subhrajit Deb said all electronic devices used by the DGP, including his mobile phone, laptop and personal computer, have been seized and will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Narsingarh in West Tripura for analysis.

"The forensic examination of the electronic gadgets is expected to take at least one and a half months. If the post-mortem report confirms that the DGP died by suicide, the investigation will focus on identifying the circumstances and reasons that may have led him to take the extreme step," Deb said.

According to a complaint lodged by Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Prabir Majumder, the DGP had instructed staff not to allow any visitors into his chamber until 11 am on Monday. Majumder, who had gone to meet him, was denied entry in accordance with the instruction.

Police said when Dhankar did not return to his office after a considerable period, staff members became suspicious. They found the washroom locked from the inside, broke open the door and discovered the DGP hanging from the ventilator.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"It is difficult to believe that the state's top police officer, who had handled numerous challenging situations during his career, would take such a step without any significant reason. I knew he was under mental stress. The government should order a judicial probe to uncover the truth," the CPI(M) leader said in a video statement.

Senior Tripura High Court advocate Somik Deb also called for a comprehensive investigation, urging the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter if necessary.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the question remains as to what prompted the DGP to take such an extreme step. Every aspect must be thoroughly investigated," he said.

Dhankar's body was flown to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday. His last rites are scheduled to be performed at his native village of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Wednesday.

