At least 6 persons including two security force personnel were injured after the task force used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of CPIM-affiliated students and youth organizations agitated on various demands.

Notably, opposition CPIM-affiliated students and youth organizations tried to break police barricades and move towards the secretariat to submit their memorandum to the Chief Minister of Tripura despite their permission to meet CM was turned down.

The pre-scheduled deputation to the CM was on nine demands including - filling up all vacant posts to resolve unemployment issues, free education in all government schools, colleges, universities and other institutions, permanent solution for 10323 retrenched teachers, more power to the TTAADC beside turning Tripura into a terror, drugs and corruption-free state.

On the other hand, hundreds of members of DYFI, SFI, TYF and TSU gathered in front of the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and after covering various main streets they tried to move ahead towards the secretariat when police near the circuit house area resisted them from moving further ahead.

Soon the situation turned into a fight as the agitators continued to push the police barricades and laid them down there.

Meanwhile, police resorted to using water canon and firing several rounds of tear gas shells beside mild lathi charge to disperse the agitators but in the desperate agitators broke three barricades and moved further.

In the scuffle four of the agitators and two security personnel were injured. All were taken to GBP hospital.

CPIM which is trying to rejuvenate its organisation before the coming village committee and assembly to be held in the next six months time period has been regularly organizing agitations across the state on these issues for the last two months and today’s program was part of that.