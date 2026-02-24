Tripura Police Week: 81 personnel to receive DGP Commendation Disc; Best policeman, police stations to be honoured

The upcoming Tripura Police Week, beginning February 25, will celebrate the service and achievements of personnel of the Tripura Police, with Chief Minister Manik Saha set to inaugurate the event.

A total of 81 police personnel will be conferred the DGP Commendation Disc in recognition of exemplary service. Among the senior officers to be honoured are Rati Ranjan Debnath, DIG; Bijoy Debbarma, Superintendent of Sepahijala District; Namit Pathak, Superintendent of West District; Avinas Rai, Superintendent of North District; Rajib Sengupta, Commandant of the 15th Battalion; Piyamadhuri Majumder, Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences); and Rajdeep Deb, Superintendent of Police (Police Control). Several Additional SPs and SDPOs, including Dhruba Nath, Rajib Sutradhar, Vishal Kumar, Debaprasad Roy and Samudra Debbarma, will also be recognised.

Special category awards will mark individual excellence. Kumar Sunil Gupta has been selected as Best Clerical Staff from the Tripura State Rifles, while Arpita Deb will receive the same honour from the Tripura Police unit. Subhajit Deb has been named Best Investigator of 2025, and Jayanta Karmakar will be awarded Policeman of the Year 2025.

In the institutional categories, Sabroom Police Station under South District has been adjudged the best in technology use. Kailashahar Police Station in Unakoti District has been recognised for its exemplary Beat System, while Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala District has been declared Best Police Station of 2025. At the district level, North District has been honoured for the best Beat System, and the Tripura Crime Branch has been recognised for excellence in technological adoption. The 7th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles has been named Best TSR Battalion, and West Tripura District has been declared the best district of 2025.

The week-long observance underscores not only individual dedication but also the collective performance of districts, battalions and specialised units in strengthening law enforcement, enhancing technological integration and improving policing standards across the state.