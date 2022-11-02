Situation turned grim in the Bishalgarh sub-division after a massive clash between Congress and the ruling BJP took place which left many injured on November 2.

Sources from Congress said that a party office of the grand old party was supposed to be inaugurated by the former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Samir Ranjan Barman at Raoutkhole under Bishalgarh Sub-division of Sepahijala district.

But at a time when the Congress party was preparing everything, a section of alleged BJP-backed goons came and vandalised the party office, destroying party flags and festoon which led to a massive clash.

The BJP and Congress workers have clashed and reportedly hurled bombs and fired openly which resulted in many injured.

Soon after the incident police personnel, Tripura State Rifles Jawans rushed to the spot and fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

However, one firefighter also received injuries after miscreants pelted stones at him.

A large contingent of police and TSR deployed on the spot to control the situation.