The Tripura State Election Commission has asked the state government to arrange 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to strengthen security ahead of the November 27 urban local body elections, an official said on November 16.

Elections to 16 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be held on November 27, while counting is scheduled for December 3. The BJP has already won five of the state's 21 urban local bodies unopposed.

"After a thorough assessment of the security situation in the run-up to the civic polls, the state police authorities have sought 25 companies of CAPF to ensure adequate security for the elections. Accordingly, we have forwarded the matter to the state government to take it up with the Centre," State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen told PTI.

Sen said the commission wanted to strengthen election security with the deployment of central forces rather than relying solely on the state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

The commission has also scheduled Election Duty Voting (EDV) to enable personnel engaged in election-related work to exercise their franchise. The facility will cover administrative officials, police personnel, TSR jawans and employees of various government departments assigned election duties. Camerapersons and vehicle drivers engaged in election-related work will also be eligible to vote through the arrangement.

Sen said 18 observers had been appointed to oversee the election process.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used without Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units in the civic polls, he said, adding that the machines were not compatible with VVPATs.

The commissioning of EVMs is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 20.