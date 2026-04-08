Tripura: Polling teams dispatched, security stepped up for Dharmanagar By-election

Amid tight security, the dispersal of polling personnel has begun for the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency in Tripura’s North District, scheduled to be held on April 9.



The by-election was necessitated following the demise of MLA and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. A total of six candidates are in the fray for the seat.

Speaking about the election preparedness, Returning Officer Debjani Chowdhury said that the process of dispatching polling teams for the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency is underway.

“We have set up facilitation measures such as help desks and separate counters to assist polling teams. Officials are present to extend necessary support. There are 11 model polling stations and 11 women-managed polling stations. Separate pink-colored counters have been arranged for women polling stations. First aid kits have also been provided for the health and safety of polling personnel. Additionally, all necessary voting materials and mobile deposit boxes have been distributed,” she said.

District Election Officer (DEO) Chandni Chandran, who is also the District Magistrate, informed that the dispersal centre has been set up at Dharmanagar Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Polling teams began departing for their respective stations from 8:00 AM, with over 14 teams already dispatched in the morning.

“We are hopeful that by this afternoon, the entire dispersal process will be completed. Polling teams will also oversee CCTV arrangements at their respective stations. We appeal to all stakeholders to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election. In view of the cyclone warning, we have conducted review meetings, taken necessary precautions, and alerted the Tripura State Rifles and SDRF,” she said.

On the security front, North District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai stated that there are 55 polling stations, of which 44 have already completed the dispersal process.

“We have deployed CAPF personnel at all polling stations. In addition, Tripura State Rifles and North District police forces have been stationed to ensure security. We appeal to voters to come out and cast their votes. The situation remains peaceful,” he added.