Tripura power minister assures uninterrupted electricity supply during Durga Puja

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) is fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state during the Durga Puja celebrations, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The Minister made the announcement after chairing a virtual meeting with TSECL officials, including the Managing Director, Director (Technical), General Managers of TPGL and TPTL, Deputy General Managers, and Senior Managers.

Addressing the media, Nath said the meeting focused on reviewing all preparations and identifying any gaps in service.

“Tripura has 16 power divisions and 79 sub-divisions. We have issued directions to ensure transformers are well-maintained and vehicles and staff are ready to provide prompt services. Additional teams and agencies will be on standby, and 1912 has been instructed to remain alert,” he added.

He also highlighted power generation capacity, noting that about 60 MW is generated from Monarchak, 19 MW from Rukhia, and an additional 40 MW is reserved from Mizoram, which will be supplied during Puja and returned during Christmas. “All substations have been properly maintained. Preventive measures are in place, and extra teams will be deployed at major puja pandals to handle any contingencies,” Nath said.

The Minister shared recent electricity demand figures: on 1st September, the peak demand was 376 MW, while yesterday it stood at 320 MW. During Durga Puja, demand has ranged from 311 MW to 332 MW in the past three years, and this year it is expected to reach around 380 MW.

“So far, 3,500 applications for temporary connections have been received, which will be completed by tomorrow. Special control rooms will operate at both division and sub-division levels to ensure smooth operations during the festival,” Nath added.

The Minister concluded by urging consumers to use electricity responsibly while assuring that TSECL is fully prepared to maintain seamless power supply throughout Durga Puja.