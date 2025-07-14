Tripura power minister blames CPI(M) for Tariff hike policy, cites past 116% increase

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday slammed the opposition CPI(M) for allegedly misleading the public over the recent increase in electricity tariffs, accusing them of playing politics over a policy implemented under their own rule.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the CPI(M) has no moral right to protest against the electricity tariff hike, given that significant tariff increases were made during their tenure.

“It’s quite ironic that CPI(M) leaders staged a protest today in front of the Power Department when they themselves had increased power tariffs multiple times while in power,” Nath said.

He cited data to support his claim, stating that under the CPI(M) regime, electricity tariffs were hiked by 62% in 2010, 7.75% in 2012, 40.45% in 2014, and 5.83% in 2015, amounting to a total increase of 116.03% over seven years.

“In contrast, during the BJP-led government’s seven years in power, there has been a reduction of 2.34% in 2020. Tariff increases were modest, 2.34% in 2022, 7% in 2024, and 7.15% in 2025,” Nath said.

Explaining the rationale behind the hikes, the minister pointed out that the fluctuation of international gas prices due to dollar-rupee exchange rates plays a crucial role.

“Before 2009, natural gas was bought and sold in dollars. If the dollar rose, gas prices shot up, causing a spike in electricity tariffs. That’s exactly what happened in 2010. But even then, the CPI(M) never informed the public truthfully,” he alleged.

Nath further claimed that it was the Left Front government that first privatised the electricity sector, converting it from a fully government-run setup to a corporation.

He clarified that the current tariff revisions are based on the Electricity Commission's regulations framed in 2011, during the Left government’s time.

“The present BJP government is merely following those rules. Due to a hike in gas prices, the Commission has allowed recovery of increased power costs in two monthly installments rather than one, to reduce the burden on consumers,” he said.

Giving an example, Nath said that consumers using 412 units of electricity per month would receive a bill of Rs 3005, which includes a Rs 318 increase. However, the government has decided that this increase will be collected in six installments over the next six months, not in one go. A rebate of Rs 150 will also be provided in such cases, he added.

To address power theft and unauthorised connections, the minister said the government will soon deploy drone cameras to identify illegal hook lines in the state.