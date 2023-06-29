Tripura's Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, has called for an inquiry into the tragic incident where seven individuals lost their lives and 16 serverly injured after a chariot came into contact with a high-voltage wire during the Ulto Ratha Yatra festival in the Kumarghat area of Unakoti district.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives have been identified as Sima Pal (33), Sushmita Baidya (30), Rupak Das (40), Soma Biswas (28), Rohan Das (9), Shan Malakar (9), and Priyanka Ghosh (9).

Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated, "I am profoundly saddened by this unfortunate occurrence. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families of the deceased, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured. The state government is committed to supporting the affected families during this difficult time. Additionally, we assure the injured individuals that both the State Government and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd will extend our full support to them. Although I am currently away for official duties and unable to be present in Kumarghat today, I have personally spoken to the local MLA, Bhagaban Chandra Das, and the Deputy General Manager of TSECL at Kumarghat."

Nath further informed that he has instructed the Deputy General Manager, TSECL of Unakoti district to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report to the state government at the earliest, in order to determine the causes behind this tragic incident.

In response to the incident, opposition political parties, including Tipra Motha and CPIM, have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and financial assistance for the families of the deceased and victims.