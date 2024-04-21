To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the election period in Tripura, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath chaired a review meeting on Sunday, directing officials to work with heightened focus so that the state doesn’t face power outrage.

Minister Nath, leading the meeting via video conference with the Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and officials from various districts, instructed that no leaves be granted until the conclusion of the elections.

"With the onset of the monsoon and ongoing election processes in the state, some areas, especially in Sepahijala and Unakoti Districts, are facing challenges due to natural calamities. I have instructed officials to expedite all necessary work to address these issues promptly. We convened a virtual meeting to ensure swift action, particularly until the 30th of this month, given the priority of the elections. Additionally, I have emphasized the importance of refraining from taking any station leave," he stated.

Nath also directed two private agencies responsible for power operations in Tripura to enhance their focus and commitment.

"We are tirelessly striving to enhance service delivery across the state. In light of the elections, we have implemented certain measures and conducted a comprehensive review," he said.