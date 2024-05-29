Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday directed officials to restore electricity service in all parts of the state by tonight and asked for additional manpower to be deployed if necessary.

Power Minister Nath made this statement during a review meeting at the office of the Tripura State Electrical Corporation (TSECL), where he assessed the power failure situation through video conference with the Additional General Manager and Deputy General Managers across the state.

“The managing director of the corporation and other officials were also present with me. After receiving the detailed report, I instructed them that the electricity service must be operational in all parts of the state by tonight. If necessary, additional manpower should be deployed,” he said.



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Nath further stated, “I express my regret for the suffering of the people of the state due to the interruption of electricity service following the post-cyclone rain situation. Since the entire process is mechanical, extra time is required for repair work.”

Power Minister Nath also requested the people of the state to extend their cooperation.

“I kindly ask you to consider the situation in a way that your distress and anger do not affect the electricity repair teams. It is hoped that the electricity service of the entire state will be operational very soon,” he added.