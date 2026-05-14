Tripura Power Minister reaches secretariat in E-Auto, withdraws escorts

With an aim to conserve fuel, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath today, May 14 reached the Secretariat in an e-auto and withdrew both of his escorts.

This morning, the Minister first used his bicycle to complete his work in and around Agartala city.

Later, he used one vehicle to reach Lefunga and Gamchacobra and then took an e-auto to go to the Secretariat.

Later, the Minister said that this was not an all-of-a-sudden decision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people and public representatives to give importance to fuel conservation, as fuel is available only for a limited period.

“When we give importance to fuel, we can conserve it and the environment will also remain safe. Everyone should follow this. If PM Modi can move with one vehicle, why can’t I travel in one? I have written a letter to the DGP to withdraw both my escorts. Today morning, I completed my work by bicycle in and around Agartala city. Then I decided to come to the Secretariat office and came here in an e-auto,” said the Power Minister.

The Minister informed that by reducing the use of his vehicle, he can conserve more fuel.

“For short journeys, the fuel cost for my own vehicle alone was around Rs 40,000. And if I take escorts, then a major amount of money is also required. So I am not using the vehicle, and by doing that I am saving both money and fuel. That is why I have taken this decision till the situation remains normal. I don’t see any enemy. I may have political enemies, but I don’t think someone will kill me. That is why I have taken an auto, and two PSOs can go with me. One auto, after a full charge, can travel 100 km. I am also looking at electric vehicles. We will have to give importance to fuel conservation. I will use this auto for two days and then see the arrangement. I will not take escorts. The main aim is fuel conservation,” said the Minister.